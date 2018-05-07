Dance in the spotlight at latest RCH Drivetime concert

The Drivetime Concert: Strictly Halle is coming to the Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham, on Thursday, June 28, at 6pm.

Films, TV, radio, adverts, even video games – classical music is everywhere, but there’s no better way to experience its power than a live concert with an 80-piece orchestra giving it everything.

If you’ve not heard a live orchestra before then the Drivetime Concert is the perfect place to start. It’s an hour of fantastic music played by the Hallé Orchestra, with classic pieces from some of the world’s greatest composers.

There’s a friendly, fun atmosphere and the pieces are introduced from the stage by our presenter, Tom Redmond, so it’s ideal for families too. The concert starts at 6pm so you’ll miss the rush hour and there’s plenty of time afterwards to grab a meal in town or get the kids to bed.

This year’s concert is all about dance, from waltzing Tchaikovsky and Beethoven’s dancing Seventh Symphony finale, to Marquez’s slinky Danzon No. 2 and Copland’s yee-hah-ing Hoedown.

Join the Drivetime Choir and Sing with the Mighty Hallé Orchestra:

How often do you get the chance to sing with a world famous orchestra? The Drivetime Choir allows you to do just that and to perform two classic choral pieces with hundreds of other people.

This year the Drivetime Choir will perform Borodin’s thrilling choral spectacular, Polovtsian Dances. Last year, there were nearly 700 choir members of all ages and experience, making a truly breathtaking sound. For those who took part, it was an unforgettable experience.

Joining the choir is easy, open to all, and won’t take up much of your time. Rehearsals are informal and fun and are led by dynamic duo, Angela Kay, director of Music for Everyone, and accompanist Angela Foan. To find out more, please visit www.trch.co.uk/drivetimechoir

For tickets for the concert, call the box office on 0115 9895555.

Photo credit: Dom Henry