Daniels stars in Stevenson’s spectacular twisted tale at Theatre Royal

Phil Daniels will lead the company in the titular roles of Robert Louis Stevenson’s Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde at the Theatre Royal in Nottingham.

The touring production can be seen from March 20-24 and is adapted by David Edgar.

A twisted tale of nerve-jangling horror, this adaptation is directed by Kate Saxon.

In a secret experiment, the upright and respectable Dr Henry Jekyll splits his personality into two, releasing the fiendish and murderous Edward Hyde.

As Hyde brings about mayhem, terror and death in foggy London, can Jekyll find a way to suppress his monstrous alter ego, before it takes him over for good?

David Edgar is a Tony Award-winning playwright for stage, radio, television and film. For the National Theatre, he wrote Entertaining Strangers (starring Tim Pigott-Smith and Judi Dench), The Shape of the Table, Albert Speer and Playing with Fire. Other adaptations include Julian Barnes’s Arthur & George at the Birmingham Repertory Theatre.

Phil Daniels’s theatre credits include King Lear (Chichester Festival Theatre), Anthony and Cleopatra, Knight of The Burning Pestle (Shakespeare’s Globe), Les Miserables (Queens Theatre) and This House (National Theatre and Garrick Theatre). On television, he is perhaps best known for his role as Kevin Wicks in EastEnders.

His other television work includes Zapped, Moonfleet, Doctor Who, Rocks and Chips, New Tricks, Misfits, Outlaws, Waking the Dead, The Long Firm, Time Gentlemen Please, Holding On, Endeavour and Sex, Chips and Rock n Roll. For film, he is known for Access All Areas, The Hatton Garden Job, This House, Vinyl, Goodbye Charlie Bright, Chicken Run, and particularly his memorable roles in Scum and Quadrophenia.

Call the box office for ticket details on 0115 9895555.

Photo credit Mark Douet