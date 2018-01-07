DCO to perform in family concerts

Derby Concert Orchestra will perform a brace of concerts for youngsters on the afternoon of Sunday, January 21.

The venue is St Benedict’s School Hall, Duffield Road, Darley Abbey, Derby, and the short concerts will start at 1.30pm and 3.30pm.

The Children’s Concert is a great way to introduce your children to classical music with a relaxed and interactive concert of popular classics as well as festive tunes.

Tickets are adults £2, accompanied children free. They are available from orchestra members and www.derbyconcertorchestra.co.uk

Due to the popularity of last year’s event, it is recommended that you book tickets in advance. Remaining tickets will be available on the door.