Derby Bach Choir to perform cathedral concert this weekend

Derby Bach Choir will be performing a concert at Derby Cathedral on Saturday, November 24, starting at 7pm.

The choir will be conducted by Richard Roddis in a performance of J. S. Bach’s Christmas Oratorio, parts one, two, three and six (sung in German).

The soloists are: Elizabeth Cragg (soprano), Williams Purefoy (alto), Mark Wilde (tenor) and Peter Savidge (bass).

The choir will be accompanied by the Baroque Ensemble (leader Nicolette Moonen) while Hugh Morris will provide the organ continuo.

Tickets are from £10, students £5, accompanied under 16s free, and can be purchased from Foulds music in person (40 Irongate, Derby DE1 3GA), by post or telephone on 01332 344842. Tickets can also be purchased via paypal on the website.