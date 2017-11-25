Derby Bach Choir to perform in brass and voices concert

A Christmas concert entitled Brass and Voices will be taking place at St John The Evangelist Church in Derby on Saturday, December 9, from 7.30pm.

It will feature Derby Bach Choir and special guests Derby Central Salvation Army Brass Ensemble and the Old Vicarage School Choir.

Tickets are priced at £12 for adults, £5 for students while under 16s get in free. The price includes a free mince pie and a glass of mulled wine.

Tickets are available from Foulds Music Shop in Derby, on the door, from choir members, or online at www.derbybachchoir.com