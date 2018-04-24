Derbyshire date for folk star Jon Boden and The Remnant Kings

Multi award-winning folk artist Jon Boden will be joined by 11-piece group The Remnant Kings when he plays in Derbyshire this month.

Best known for fronting Bellowhead, Jon will be accompanied by fellow Bellowheaders Sam Sweeney and Paul Sartin, Leveret’s Rob Harbron and Ben Nicholls and Richard Warren from Kings of The South Seas who are part of the new band.

Jon’s latest album, Afterglow, has attracted considerable media attention, including a BBC Radio 2 playlisting for the first single from the album All The Stars Are Coming Out Tonight.

He will be playing Afterglow in its entirety when he performs at Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on Saturday, April 28.

Jon will also lead a post-show tunes and singing session in the venue’s bar.

Tickets for the concert cost £22 and £18 (child). Call 01246 345222 or 01773 853428 or go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk