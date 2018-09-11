Eastwood choir to perform hometown concert

The Eastwood Collieries’ Male Voice Choir will be performing at St Mary’s Church, Eastwood, on Saturday, September 15, for the first time this year.

The choir will be joined by the Rolls-Royce Ladies’ Choir. The choir tries to perform at least one concert at its Eastwood base and this will be the first of two events at the church in autumn/winter season.

For this concert, called Summer’s End, ECMVC will be selecting items from their large repertoire of songs.

Expect to hear showstopping numbers from West End musicals, modern pop classics and standard male voice choir items.

Rolls-Royce Ladies’ Choir has a reputation for producing a high quality sound. Now more than 50 years old, the choir’s repertoire includes a wide variety of genres and styles of singing. The ladies performed on the same stage as ECMVC at the recent National Association of Choirs’ World War One commemorative concert at Nottingham’s Albert Hall but, other than that, it’s been quite a while since the two choirs shared a concert.

Online ticket purchase and reservation is being trialled for this event, with tickets available via www.eventbrite.co.uk

However, the usual channels are still available. You can call 07802 758223 to reserve tickets to be collected and paid for on the night, or, if you know a choir member, you can ask them. If you’d rather reserve tickets via email, then send a message to info@ecmvc.org or use the contact form on the choir website.

Tickets cost £8 and include interval refreshments.