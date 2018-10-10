Enjoy Songs Of The Shipyard when acclaimed show comes to Holloway

Peacock Angell will be performing a show on Saturday, October 20, called Thomas Carnduff: Songs Of The Shipyard.

It can be seen at the Florence Nightingale Memorial Hall in Holloway. Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

Peacock Angell draw the audience into the world of working-class Northern Irish shipyard poet and dramatist Thomas Carnduff, performing original musical settings of his poems interwoven with biographical excerpts, and giving a fascinating insight into life in early-20th century Belfast.

A captivating mix of the historical, political and personal, with violinist/singer Ruth Angell (Ashley Hutchings’s Rainbow Chasers) bringing her spellbindingly pure voice, and Sid Peacock his engagingly gruff Northern Irish brogue and sensitive and dextrous acoustic guitar, to the beautiful and affecting folk songs. Ruth and Sid are joined by Andrew Woodhead on keyboards for this performance.

Born in 1886, and originally from Sandy Row, Thomas Carnduff did many unskilled jobs in his life before finding permanent work as a labourer in the Belfast Shipyard - which provided inspiration for his many poems and earned him the nickname ‘The Shipyard Poet’ - and then as a caretaker in Belfast’s Linen Hall Library.

Carnduff regularly frequented libraries and was a prolific writer, even though he lived in such poverty he could not afford the paper to write on at times.

Thomas Carnduff: Songs Of The Shipyard premiered at the Eastside Arts Festival, Belfast in summer 2017.

