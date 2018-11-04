Epic performance at Nottingham church will mark cententary of Armistice

A performance of Verdi’s Requiem is to take place in Nottingham on Saturday, November 10.

On the eve of the 100th anniversary of the Armistice, the Choir of St. Mary’s Church, Nottingham, with the Orchestra of the Restoration, will mark this historic event with a performance of the epic work, starting at 7.30pm.

In 1873, the Italian poet, novelist and national hero Alessandro Manzoni died. Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi had been a lifelong admirer and was deeply affected by his death.

He decided to write a Requiem in Manzoni’s memory, and began by re-working the Libera Me, which he had composed five years earlier. Though it is Verdi’s only large-scale work not intended for the stage, the Requiem is unashamedly theatrical in style, with passages of great tenderness and simplicity contrasting with intensely dramatic sections.

The first performance took place on May 22, 1874, the first anniversary of Manzoni’s death, in St. Mark’s Church, Milan. Special permission had to be obtained from the Archbishop for the inclusion of the female choristers, who were hidden behind a screen and clad in full-length black dresses and mourning veils.

Its British premiere took place in May 1875 at the Albert Hall, conducted by Verdi himself, with a chorus of over 1,000 and an orchestra of 140. One journalist described the work as ‘the most beautiful music for the church that has been produced since the Requiem of Mozart’.

For the performance in St Mary’s Church in Nottingham’s Lace Market, the church’s regular choir will be bolstered by former members to create a larger chorus. Joined by the church’s resident orchestra, the concert will be conducted by director of music, John Keys.

Soloists include Elisabeth Meister (soprano) and Bozidar Smiljanic (bass-baritone), both of whom are former choristers who have gone on to pursue professional singing careers.

Katie Stevenson (mezzo-soprano) and Keith Halliday (tenor) are also soloists.

Tickets are £15 (£13 concessions) and are available from www.trybooking.co.uk/FNR or by calling 08444 77 56 78.