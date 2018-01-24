Exciting times ahead for expanded Derbyshire band

Rising Derbyshire alt-rock band Damn Cargo have expanded line-up ahead of their biggest gigs to date.

Led by singer Lucie De Lacy and already featuring former members of Derby favourites Lost Alone (drummer Mark Gibson), Imogen and Joy Surrender (guitarist Chris Seddon), plus London band Iodine (bassist Ashley Bird), Damn Cargo have added guitarist Rob Caves, previously a member of Derby post-hardcore acts These Waves and InFlight Program to their line-up.

The five-piece band is set to play two Derby gigs in February. They will anthemic post-punk favourites The Godfathers at The Hairy Dog on February 3. The Lengthmen complete the line-up for this gig.

They will also support funk-prog-metal legends The Beyond at their much-anticipated one-off reunion show at The Venue, Derby on February 16.

The charity concert has been organised as part of The Beyond singer John Whitby’s duties as the current Mayor Of Derby. The event has been sponsored by Mace Ltd, which means that proceeds from ticket sales will go straight to the Mayor’s chosen charities, which are the Derbyshire Children’s Holiday Centre, Children First, Safe and Sound, the British Red Cross and the Derby Museums Trust.

It marks the start of an exciting year for Damn Cargo, with further recording (following up their 2017 demo) being planned for the spring, and more gigs in the pipeline.

For more on some exciting times lying ahead for the band, go to www.damncargo.com

Photo credit: Paul Smith