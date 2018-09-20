Family show to put a big smile on your show is heading for Nottingham

Enjoy some fun family entertainment when Smile is performed at Nottingham’s Djanogly Theatre on Sunday, November 11.

Presented by MishMash Productions, Smile’s story is told through magical, theatrical chamber music and is performed by talented musicians, taking the audience on a delightful musical adventure.

The show is based on the book Augustus and His Smile, written and illustrated by Catherine Rayner and published by Little Tiger Press.

It is aimed at children aged 3-6 and their families. Smile tells the story of Augustus the tiger and his search for his smile, featuring a range of chamber music from Bach to Bartok, as well as original pieces devised by the ensemble. The

music and the musicians combine with magical intuitive design and direction to bring this enchanting story to life for the very youngest audiences.

The set is small and intimate bringing the audience within touching distance of the ensemble to create an immersive and intimate connection with the live music.

The original production was developed in 2017 in collaboration with Inspire: Culture, Learning and Libraries with funding from Arts Council England.

Smile lasts for around 40 minutes with no interval and performances are at 11am and 2pm. There is also a Smile workshop from 1pm, which you could come along to.

Tickets to see Smile being performed at Nottingham’s Djanogly Theatre are £8. Call the box office on 0115 846 7777 or you can go to www.lakesidearts.org.uk

Photos by Pamela Raith Photography