Family treat at Guildhall for Potter fans

Harry Potter fans are in for a treat at the Guildhall Theatre, Derby with an event called Celebrating the Harry Potter books with Fleurble Laffalot.

During the season on Saturday, June 2, from 11am and then 2pm, you can discover fun facts about the books, take part in some of the key elements of life at Hogwarts and so much more.

This funny, silly event is perfect for any kids that want to explore the magical world of Harry Potter books.

The 2pm performance will be signed by a BSL interpreter. Tickets for this show cost £4.50.

Call the box office on 01332 255800.