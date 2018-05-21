Feast of family fun as festival returns to city

Nottingham Lakeside Arts’ popular international children’s theatre and dance festival Wheee! returns this year from Monday, May 28, to Sunday, June 3.

At the heart of the festival will be Nottingham’s own Architects of Air, whose new luminarium – Daedalude – will welcome visitors from the Monday to Sunday.

Also running for the duration will be theatre shows, film screenings, a special Jamie Johnson exhibition, and workshops for all the family.

Wheee! will culminate in an incredible free family weekend in Highfields Park, supported by the Woodland Trust – Wheee! Family Weekend Festival Partner.

During the weekend, families can enjoy free, outdoor shows from some of the UK’s leading theatre and dance companies, as well as workshops, crafts, storytelling and much more.

Wheee! begins with six utterly beguiling performances from Norwegian company Dybwikdans. Performing on May 28-29, The Princess And The Pea is a charming dance theatre adaptation of this favourite Hans Christian Andersen story for ages 3-5.

Children are encouraged to help the King to decide whether this unusual creature really is a Princess. In addition, on May 30-31, Lakeside will be touring The Princess And The Pea to community venues in Nottingham.

Also opening on Monday, May 28 and running for the duration of Wheee! is Architects of Air’s fabulous new luminarium Daedalude.

Architects of Air have toured to more than 40 countries across five continents with their extraordinary structures which astonish and delight audiences of all ages. Inspired by Islamic architecture and gothic cathedrals, each luminarium is an intriguing shape, with interiors that are brilliantly iridescent and a maze of dazzling and unexpected spaces.

This year’s Wheee! exhibition celebrates the launch of CBBC’s critically acclaimed football drama, Jamie Johnson, with photography by Marcus Tate. Where’s Jamie? runs from May 19-July 1 and allows fans of the show to discover the real life locations that became part of the Jamie Johnson story, taking Jamie from his Beeston bedroom to global super stardom.

The exhibition printing and mounting has been kindly supported by John E Wright. During Wheee! we are also giving fans the rare opportunity to watch the original pilot episode of this Emmy, Bafta and RTS nominated series – 15 minutes of exclusive material previously unseen by public audiences. The free screenings will run from 12noon until 4.30pm, Monday to Sunday, and must be booked in advance.

Towards the end of the week, there will be two world-class productions for young audiences. Is This a Dagger? The Story of Macbeth on Friday, June 1, distils the essence of this epic play into an entrancing one-man, one-hour version for audiences young and old (ages eight-plus). Stick By Me on Saturday, June 2, is a gently playful new show for young children aged 3-5 featuring a man and an awful lot of lolly sticks.

The Wheee! Family Weekend on Saturday, June 2 and Sunday, June 3, is one of Nottingham’s annual cultural highlights. The incredible free weekend will transform Highfields Park, with workshops, craft activities, sports activities and outdoor shows for all the family.

There’s acrobatic dance theatre amongst the trees from Middleton Corpus in The Seedling; strong lady, Charmaine Childs, and Bongo Bolero’s The Dick Danger Show, who will amaze young and old alike with their astonishing feats of strength and daring; The Bewonderment Machine – an artist-built, cycle-powered carousel for ages 2-6; Candoco Dance Company’s You & I Know duet choreographed by Arlene Phillips; and Birch & Hazel’s hilarious and informative woodland walks for all the family. Families can learn all about spiders (fact and fiction) with Dr Sarah Goodacre from the University of Nottingham’s School of Life Sciences; take part in Spider Trails and workshops; help the University’s Lego Society build a Lego forest; travel back in time with the University of Nottingham Museum; immerse themselves in the written word in the Nottingham Literacy Hub Book Tent; and climb the climbing wall, learn to play tennis or hone your football skills with members from the David Ross Sports Village & Nottingham Tennis Centre. Completing the picture there’ll be things to make and do, heritage stories from Highfields Park, music workshops, and even a silent disco.

This year’s Family Weekend is generously supported by the Woodland Trust. Clare Allen, head of supporter development at the Woodland Trust said: “We’re delighted to be involved with the Wheee! Festival.

“The weekend partnership enables us to meet face to face with some of our members and supporters and helps us to spread the word about the importance of woods and trees to children and their families! We are especially looking forward to sharing our Nature Detectives membership packs with families and we’ll have our Chief Nature Detective Richard as well as some of our Membership team on site to inject some more fun into the Festival Weekend.

“We look forward to a tree-tastic weekend!”

For the full programme and online booking for ticketed events visit lakesidearts.org.uk, or call the box office on 0115 846 7777.