Flowerpot gig for top rock trio Blackballed

Blackballed will be in gig action at The Flowerpot, Derby, on Thursday, February 21.

Fronted by Marshall Gill, the talented guitarist from cult band New Model Army, Blackballed formed in 2012 and the Oldham-based trio also features Marshall’s brother Leon (drums) and Tom Wibberley on bass.

Marshall is a phenomenal guitarist who is also a member of top UK cult band New Model Army. I

n between touring and recording duties for them, Blackballed gives him a platform to air this other musical direction. Bits of Led Zeppelin, early ZZ Top, Rory Gallagher, Cream and country rock shine through.

It’s a full on sound and they describe themselves as a ‘well turned out full tilt oiled engine with a ton of groove rock power’ which pretty much sums them up.

Doors open at 8pm and admission is £10.

Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions, as well as online at www.rawpromo.co.uk