Folk ace Drever drops in at Guildhall

Kris Drever will headline a gig at the Guildhall Theatre in Derby on April 23.

Kris is a Scottish folk singer-songwriter, who has won multiple awards including an incredible seven BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards, two shortlist nominations for Scottish Album of The Year (with his trio Lau) and much acclaim for his solo recordings and concerts including glowing reviews from The Herald, The Guardian, Mojo and Q Magazine.

His most recent album If Wishes Were Horses is widely regarded as his best album yet with glowing reviews internationally and airplay in USA, Europe and Australia. Drever’s voice and guitar forms a part of the backbone of today’s contemporary roots and folk scene.

Hugely admired as a solo artist, collaborator, a phenomenal and prolific artist, Kris has collaborated with Cream’s Jack Bruce, Bela Fleck, Tinariwen, Joan As Police Woman, Jerry Douglas, Danny Thompson, Tim O’Brien, Sarah Jarosz, Shawn Colvin, Phil Cunningham, Rosanne Cash, Roddy Woomble, Eddi Reader, Adem, Kate Rusby, Julie Fowlis, Karine Polwart and many more.

