Kathryn Roberts and Sean Lakeman will be performing at Crich Glebe Field Centre on January 26.

Twice winners of the BBC Radio 2 Folk Award for Best Duo (2013, and 2016), Devon-based Kathryn Roberts and Sean Lakeman have become one of the UK’s most adored and formidable folk duos of recent years.

Tickets are on sale, available from David Lane on 01773 853260.