Folk favourite Kate returns to area for Christmas concert

Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall plays host on Tuesday, December 19, to the eagerly-awaited and popular annual Kate Rusby Christmas concert, from 7.30pm.

With a career spanning 25 years in music, Kate Rusby is one of the finest interpreters of traditional folk songs and one of our most emotive original songwriters - melding old and new so you can barely see the join.

A Mercury Prize nominee, Folk Singer of the Year, Best Live Act, Best Album and Best Original Song winner at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards, she is forever proud to call herself folk singer.

Kate Rusby’s beautiful, expressive vocals never fail to connect the emotional heart of a song to that of her audience. Famously down to earth, Kate’͛s engaging personality and sharp Yorkshire wit have further endeared her to concert goers everywhere.

And it is in her special Christmas concerts that all these elements combine to exquisite effect.

Call the box office for ticket availability on 0115 9895555.