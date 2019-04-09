Folk favourites Flook promote new album at Derby gig

Iconic folk band Flook will bring their tour promoting the new album Ancora to The Old Bell Hotel, Derby, on May 8.

Tickets are on sale now for the gig and doors open at 7.30pm.

Due to overwhelming popular demand, the legendary folk band is finally to release a new album, out on April 12.

Coming after a gap of 14 years, Ancora will be released through Cadiz Music on CD and digital formats. Despite the recording hiatus between their third studio album and ‘Ancora’, in recent years Flook have played occasional live shows, including short tours of Ireland, Japan and Germany as well as festival shows, and they will undertake a 17-date tour of England and Wales in April and May.

With the flutes and whistles of Brian Finnegan and Sarah Allen, the guitar of Ed Boyd and the bodhran of John Joe Kelly, the iconic band Flook weaves and spins traditionally rooted tunes into an enthralling sound.

Call the box office on 01332 255800 for tickets or you can click here for more on the band.

Click here for more on another gig coming to the area.