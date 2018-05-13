Four cracking gigs at The Diamond

A busy weekend at The Diamond in Sutton-in-Ashfield gets under way on Thursday, May 17, with a gig by Space Elevator.

The band will be playing powerful contemporary pop-rock songs that draw on the influences of Queen, Pink, The Beatles and Genesis.

Come along for a gig of female-fronted classic rock and pop. Entry is £8.

Friday, May 18, is the date for a visit by AC.DC UK, featuring the acclaimed tribute band’s new frontman Gaz Bolt. Admission is members £7/non-members £8.50.

On Saturday, May 19, you have the chance to enjoy a gig by Simple Minds and U2 tributes. Entry is members £7/non-nembers £8.50.

Finally, on the afternoon of Sunday, May 20, the visitors are The Carpenters Experience. Entry is £5, the event runs from 2pm-6pm and there is food available all afternoon.

For more, see www.thediamonduk.com