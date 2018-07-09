Get your tickets for NPO’s family musical adventure

Get ready for an evening packed with Heroes And Adventures when Nottingham Philharmonic Orchestra’s annual family concert returns in January.

The Heroes and Adventures concert takes place at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on Saturday, January 26, from 6pm and tickets are on sale now.

The concert this year will take you on an epic musical adventure to meet all your favourite heroes, both fictional and real-life, all depicted in music by John Williams, Elmer Bernstein, John Barry, James Horner, Elgar and Tchaikovsky.

Meet super spies James Bond and Ethan Hunt in the themes from Goldfinger, Skyfall and Mission Impossible, swashbuckling Zorro from The Mask of Zorro, heroes from the wild west from The Magnificent Seven and Nottingham’s own legendary hero Robin Hood, as immortalised in Korngold’s Adventures of Robin Hood.

Real life heroes who fought in World War Two will be remembered in Nimrod from Elgar’s Enigma Variations and Bernstein’s theme from The Great Escape. No concert of heroic music would be complete without a selection of film scores by John Williams and the programme will include Princess Leia’s Theme and the themes for Superman and Raiders of the Lost Ark. And as if all that wasn’t enough, there’s also Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture.

For ticket details, go to www.trch.co.uk or call the box office on 0115 9895555.