Friday, March 2

John Otway and the Big Band. The Flowerpot, King Street, Derby.

The Nutty Boys and The Shoals. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

The Kast Off Kinks. Winding Wheel, Chesterfield.

Leavon Archer. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Descaradas. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Mick Ford Trio. Old Poets Corner, Ashover.

Dan Martin & Dan Johnson. The Cube, Deda, Derby.

Saturday, March 3

One Step Behind. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Saxonised (Saxon tribute) and Rock Bottom UK (UFO tribute). Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Fahrenheit. Ark Tavern, Brimington.

John Kirkpatrick. The Willow Tree, Pilsley.

Bad Penny. Shoulder of Mutton, Hasland.

Vamp. Butchers Arms, Brimington.

Jasper Carrott’s Stand Up & Rock. Winding Wheel, Chesterfield.

Pint of Mild. Hollingwood Hotel, Hollingwood.

Groundhog Days. The County, Chesterfield.

Starscreen. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

The Hayriders. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.

DFacto. The Loft. Matlock.

Brook Williams. Queens Head, Belper.

The Comet Rockers. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Ian Carroll. Hilltop WM Club & Institute, Bolsover.

Steve Howe. The Last Post, Uttoxeter Road, Derby.

Outlawed. Spondon Liberal Club, Derby.

Sam Kelly and the Lost Boys. Guildhall Theatre, Derby.

Sunday, March 4

Lockjawfest featuring Within Destruction, Clawhammer, Monasteries and more. The Hairy Dog, Becket Street, Derby.

Oliver Page. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.

Jon and Hannah host open mic. The Neptune, Chesterfield.

Molly May’s open mic. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Tristram Shandy. Spondon Liberal Club, Derby.

Monday, March 5

Painting Box. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Steve Birks hosts final Chezzy Jam Machine. The Neptune, Chesterfield.

Mart Rodger Manchester Jazz. High Lane Conservative Club, Buxton Road, High Lane.

Tuesday, March 6

Harris Nixon’s jam night. Ark Tavern, Brimington.

Wednesday, March 7

J.J. Galway Band. The Neptune, Chesterfield.

Woolley and Archer. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Thursday, March 8

Nick Harper. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Alex Spacie’s open mic/jam night. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Raindogs. Golden Eagle, Agard Street, Derby.

Julie & Steve. The Last Post, Derby.