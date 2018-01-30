Gig Guide: Bands and musicians playing in the area this week

Here is a list of some of the gigs coming up in the area in the next few days.

Friday, February 2

Robert Perry. Singer/guitarist. The Reindeer, Mansfield.

Jamie Duggan. V-Loco, Mansfield.

Interceptors. The Black Market Venue, Market Warsop. Indie / mod / rock covers band. Free in the pubside.

Kazabian. Kasabian tribute. With support from Scribble Victory. £6 members/£7.50 non-members. The Diamond, Stoney Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield.

Livvy & The Noise . Great live band. Members £2, guests £3. Warsop Ex-Servicemen’s Club.

Saturday, February 3

Paul Featherstone. Billy Idol tribute and rock show. The Reindeer, Mansfield.

Maetloaf. Eight-piece tribute to the brilliant Meatloaf. £7.50 members/£9 non-members. The Diamond, Stoney Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield.

Flynn and Jones. Male guitar duo. Stanley Street Sports and Social Club, Worksop.

Jah Wobble and the Invaders of the Heart. Rescue Rooms, Nottingham.

Sunday, February 4

A Band Called Malice. A tribute to The Jam, with support from Suffragetz. £4 members/£5 non-members. The Diamond, Stoney Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield.

Fireheart. Live rock,pop band. Members £1 , guests £2. Warsop Ex-Servicemen’s Club.

Motown Knights. Fantastic Motown male duo. Stanley Street Sports and Social Club, Worksop.

The Damned plus Slim Jim Phantom. Rock City, Talbot Street, Nottingham.

Dark Lightning. The White Hart, Stanley.

Tuesday, February 6

DJ EZ. Rock City, Talbot Street, Nottingham.

Hollie Cook. Supported by General Roots. The Bodega, Nottingham.

Wednesday, February 7

Dead Boys. Rescue Rooms, Nottingham.

Thursday, February 8

Marmozets plus support. Rescue Rooms, Nottingham