Gig Guide: Bands and musicians playing in the area this week

Find out who is playing in the area over the next few days.

Friday, February 9

Soul Shine. Rock band. The Reindeer, Mansfield.

Back Street Thunder. Thunder tribute band. The Black Market Venue, Market Warsop, £5 on the main stage.

Where’s Dan. Party boy band. Warsop Ex-Serviceman’s Club. Members £2. Guests £3.

Blondie tribute. The Diamond, Stoney Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield. £6 members/£7.50 non-members.

Rob Burgundy. The Risley Park, Risley.

Jon Alex. Basford Hall MW, Cinderhill.

Liam Hodson. The Bentinck MW, Kirkby-in-Ashfield.

Saturday, February 10

Midlife Crisis. Classic rock covers band. The Reindeer, Mansfield.

Sirocco. Modern boy/girl duo. Stanley Street Sports and Social Club, Worksop.

Made of Candy. Robbie Williams tribute. The Diamond, Sutton. £7 members/£8.50 non-members

Lisa Monroe. Annesley WMC, Forest Road, Kirkby-In-Ashfield

Mel Bramley. Basford Hall MW.

The Glitz. The Bentinck MW, Kirkby-in-Ashfield.

Brothers In Soul. George Street WMC, St Mary’s Way, Hucknall.

Whiskers. Hucknall Constitutional Club, Portland Road, Hucknall.

Sunday, February 11

The Cameleonz. Male female duo. Warsop Ex-Serviceman’s Club. Members £1, guests £2.

Radio Romantics. Duo tribute to the 80s. Stanley Street Sports and Social Club, Worksop.

Stumble Brothers. Great local band, with support by Pretty Babs. Members £3/non-members £4. The Diamond, Stoney Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield

One Night With You. Basford Hall MW, Cinderhill.

Al. George Street WMC, Hucknall.

Guy Melidoni. Hucknall Constitutional Club,

Tuesday, February 13

The Sad Song Co. Nottingham Bodega.

Thursday, February 15

Charity open mic night with Jimmy Carroll for St John’s Hospice. The Reindeer, Mansfield.