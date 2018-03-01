GIG GUIDE: Bands and musicians playing in the area this week

Read on for more on the gigs taking place over the next few days.

Friday, March 2

Ultimate 40 . A tribute to UB40. Members £6/non-members £7.50. The Diamond, Stoney Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield.

Deano. Solo set from Abandon frontman. Free in the pubside. The Black Market, Market Warsop.

Star Screen. The Reindeer, Mansfield.

Jake Bugg. Nottingham Royal Concert Hall.

Moose Blood and support. Rock City, Talbot Street, Nottingham.

The Style Councillors. Rescue Rooms, Nottingham.

Saturday, March 3

Glam 45. The Diamond, Stoney Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield. Members £7/non-members £8.50.

3volution. Three-piece vocal and instrumental . Stanley Street Sports and Social Club, Worksop.

The Leylines. Headlining a 12 till 12, 12-band All Dayer, £15. The Black Market, Market Warsop.

Radio Romantics. The Reindeer, Mansfield.

Betraying The Martyrs. Rock City, Talbot Street, Nottingham.

UK Foo Fighters. Rescue Rooms, Nottingham.

Sunday, March 4

The Sabbath Years, with support from local band, The Lost Days. Members £4/non-members £5. The Diamond, Stoney Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield.

Generation Gap. Male duo. Stanley Street Sports and Social Club, Worksop.

Monday, March 5

Paul Draper. Nottingham Rescue Rooms.

Magnum plus support. Rock City, Talbot Street, Nottingham.

Tuesday, March 6

Obituary plus Wolvencrown.

Rescue Rooms, Nottingham.

Wednesday, March 7

Women In Music event. Rescue Rooms, Nottingham.

Thursday, March 8

The Temperance Movement. Rock City, Nottingham.

Dance Gavin Dance plus Veil Of Maya (co-headliners). Support from Thousand Below. Rescue Rooms, Nottingham.