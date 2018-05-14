GIG GUIDE: Bands and musicians playing in the area this week

Friday, May 18

AC/DC UK. The Diamond, Stoney Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield.

Lowdown. The Black Market Venue, Market Warsop. Rock covers band. Free in the pubside.

Scott Carr. Basford Hall MW, Goldcrest Road, Cinderhill.

Boyzareloud. Hucknall Liberal Club, West Street, Hucknall.

Saturday, May 19

U2 and Simple Minds tribute bands. The Diamond, Stoney Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield.

Beautiful Sound. Beautiful South tribute act. Stanley Street Sports and Social Club, Worksop.

AC/DC UK. The Rescue Rooms, Nottingham.

Benjamin Ridley. Alfreton Town Supporters Club, North Street, Alfreton.

Lance Gold. Annesley WMC, Forest Road, Kirkby In Ashfield.

Theresa Knowles. Basford Hall MW, Goldcrest Road, Cinderhill.

Rob Jordan. Bestwood Road Sports and Social Club, Bulwell.

Tony Marx. Coronation Club, Kirkby-in-Ashfield.

Flavour. George Street WMC, St Mary’s Way, Hucknall.

Tina Majors. Hucknall Constitutional Club, Portland Road, Hucknall.

Stevie James. Hucknall Liberal Club, West Street.

Sunday, May 20

The Carpenters Experience. 2pm-6pm. The Diamond, Stoney Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield.

Harry Linacre. Young male vocalist plus guitar.

Stanley Street Sports and Social Club, Worksop.

Damion. Alfreton Town Supporters Club, North Street.

Phil Jolly. Bestwood Road Sports and Social Club, Bulwell.

Lauren Knight. George Street WMC, St Mary’s Way, Hucknall.

Matt Symons. Hucknall Constitutional Club, Portland Road, Hucknall.

Thursday, May 24

Cherry Suede. The Diamond. Sutton-in-Ashfield.

The Bootleg Beatles. Glee Club, Castle Wharf, Canal Street, Nottingham.

John Will. Coronation Club, Kirkby-in-Ashfield.