Gig guide: Bands and musicians playing in the area this week

Friday, September 21

Coyote. Live classic rock band. Warsop Ex-Servicemen’s Club.

Zee Zee Tops. The Best of ZZ Top. The Diamond, Stoney Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield.

Rock For Heroes. Mansfield Palace Theatre.

Leather and Lace. Retford Majestic Theatre.

The Bad Flowers and Federal Charm. Co-headline gig. Nottingham Bodega Social Club. Supported by Those Damn Crows.

Marty Lee. Basford Hall MW, Goldcrest Road, Cinderhill.

Saturday, September 22

The Fabulous Kommitments. The Diamond, Sutton-in-Ashfield.

CK2. Top International Guitar and vocal act. Stanley Street Sports and Social Club, Worksop.

Maxine Santanna. Alfreton Town Supporters Club, North Street, Alfreton.

Lance Gold. Annesley WMC, Forest Road, Kirkby-In-Ashfield.

James Hart. Basford Hall MW, Goldcrest Road, Cinderhill.

Theresa Knowles. Bestwood Road Sports and Social Club, Bulwell.

Lee Stone. The Coronation Club, Bannerman Road, Kirkby-in-Ashfield.

Karnival. George St WMC, St Mary’s Way , Hucknall.

Sunday, September 23

Something Old Something New. Motown-style duo. Warsop Ex-Servicemen’s Club

Chris Lawford. Alfreton Town Supporters Club, North Street, Alfreton.

Mark Ritchie. Bestwood Road Sports and Social Club, Bulwell.

Old Red Eyes. Tribute to the music of The Beautiful South and The Housemartions. The Diamond, Sutton-in-Ashfield. 2pm-6pm.

Sammy Beck. Male vocalist.Stanley Street Sports and Social Club, Worksop.

Big Dave Bopper. George St WMC, St Mary’s Way , Hucknall.

Tuesday, September 25

That’ll Be The Day. Mansfield Palace Theatre.

The Lake Poets. Sheffield The Greystones.

Wednesday, September 26

Richard Durrant. St Mary’s Church, Edwinstowe.

Thursday, September 27

Martin Bennett’s Green River Band. The Unwin Club, Unwin Road, Sutton-in-Ashfield.