Green Day tribute band is coming to The Flowerpot

Green Date will perform their musical tribute to Green Day at The Flowerpot in Derby on Friday, May 4.

The formation of Green Date pre-dates the world shaking arrival of the album American Idiot and the never-to-be-forgotten Bullet In A Bible tour.

In that time, Green Date has grown from strength to strength, performing their own mammoth gigs up to two and half hours in length.

Based in Nottinghamshire, Green Date are one of the finest tribute bands, displaying their talents to fans across the four corners of the British Isles and further afield into mainland Europe.

Now well established in the nation’s punk circle the members of Green Date are all gifted musicians in their own right. However, the passion and creative edge that comes across in their live shows derives from their collective love of the band they so closely emulate, Green Day.

Green Date perform from Green Day’s extensive back catalogue from their first EP 1039/Smoothed Out Slappy Hours through Kerplunk, Dookie, Insomniac, Nimrod, Warning, the multi-platinum American Idiot, right up to the latest number one selling album 21st Century Break Down. The performance will include classics such as Basket Case, When I Come Around, Good Riddance, Brainstew, Boulevard of Broken Dreams, Wake Me Up When September Ends and many, many more.

Doors open at 8pm and admission is £10.

Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions, as well as online at www.rawpromo.co.uk