Guitar ace Carvin to wow audience at Flowerpot

Texan ace Carvin Jones will be performing at The Flowerpot in Derby on Thursday, November 8.

The King Street venue plays host to a guitarist who was recently voted one of the 50 greatest blues guitarists of all-time by Guitarist Magazine.

The Carvin Jones Band is an explosive blues trio fronted by the world renowned Carvin Jones on guitar and vocals, bassist Joe Edwards and drummer Levi Velasquez. Together the band has played 36 countries on three continents in 24 months and has been well recieved by critics and fans alike. The band currently averages around 330 live performances a year.

Doors open at 8pm. Admission is £13.

Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions. For more, see www.rawpromo.co.uk