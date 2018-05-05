Hall mines a rich seam of comedy in latest show

Comedian and musician Rich Hall is at Derby Theatre on May 13, from 8pm.

Rich Hall and his Hoedown band are on the latest leg of touring round the country with their Hoedown show.

Never has there been a better time to be an American comedian in the UK.

Hall’s precision dismantling of the tenuous relationship between the two countries is as freewheeling and deadly accurate as ever.

This Hoedown tour begins as a withering dissection of Trump’s America and all of its twists and turns, but ends up in a celebration of Americana.

There’s stand-up, improvised ballads, cracking good musicianship, and ultimately a hilarious, foot-stomping, good time to be had by all. Even if you don’t own a hoe.

Tickets are £17.50. Call the box office on 01332 593939. Photo credit: John Zumpano