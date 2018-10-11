Harmonic Choir launches season with pair of British classics

Nottingham Harmonic Choir will begin their 163rd season with what promises to be a powerful and moving performance of Benjamin Britten’s War Requiem.

It takes place at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on Sunday, November 4, from 3pm.

To commemorate the centenary of the end of the First World War, this concert is being presented in association with the British Legion.

Written for the consecration of the new Coventry Cathedral in 1962, the War Requiem is a profound statement of Britten’s pacifist convictions which are relevant to any conflict. With orchestral guns and canons and Wilfred Owen’s words, the work graphically conveys the agony of war.

The concert also features another British 20th century classic, The Lark Ascending, written on the eve of the First World War by Ralph Vaughan Williams.

Despite its pastoral associations, The Lark Ascending was composed against a background of military manoeuvres and expresses a sense of impending loss. The Harmonic is delighted to welcome Braimah Kanneh-Mason as violin soloist. In addition, in a tribute to the Nottinghamshire-born VC-decorated Albert Ball, Braimah and his sister Jeneba will play Dvorak’s Humoresque on the flying ace’s own violin, specially restored for the occasion.

Tickets are £12-£25 concessions, student and group discounts available. Accompanied children get in free.

Tickets are available from the Royal Concert Hall box office on 0115 989 5555.