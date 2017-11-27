Harmonic choir to perform Messsiah at Royal Concert Hall

Nottingham Harmonic Choir start the Christmas season with its annual performance of the Handel’s Messiah, on Saturday, December 2, from 7pm, at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall.

The composition is a stirring reminder of the story of Christmas which is so easy to forget amidst the shopping.

Thrilling choruses, beautiful arias for the soloists – audiences for nearly three centuries have never found a better way to celebrate Christmas. The annual Nottingham Harmonic Choir’s Messiah is gaining a reputation as one of the most exciting, powerful performances to be heard anywhere.

Tickets are £17-£23 (concessions available). For more, see www.NottinghamHarmonic.org