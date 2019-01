The Nightingale of South Bank is a show to be performed at Derby Guildhall Theatre, on January 17.

In this show from Little Pixie Productions, Helena Leonard sings many of Florence Easton’s famous arias from operas including Madame Butterfly, Gianni Schicchi, and many more as she tells you the fascinating story about the varied

career of the English soprano, known as The Nightingale of South Bank.

For more, call the box office on 01332 255800.