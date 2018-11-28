Here’s your guide to where the bands are playing in Derbyshire

Thursday, November 29

Rachel Raynor. Angel, Crossley Street, Ripley.

The Dunwells. The Venue, Derby.

Friday, November 30

Blancmange. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Grand Ultra. The County music bar, Saltergate, Chesterfield.

DFacto. The Neptune, Chesterfield.

Fahrenheit. Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

David Lacey. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Leftychris. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Andy White. Queens Head, Belper.

Danny Barton. Red Lion, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Lee Lambert. Crown & Cushion, Low Pavement, Chesterfield.

Fuzzy Felt World. The London Road, Buxton.

Follow You Home, supported by A Hundred Crowns. The Venue, Derby.

Crumbs (UK), Shiftwork and Bus Stop Madonnas. Dub.rek Studios, Derby.

The High Points. The Vine, Derby.

Saturday, December 1

DIIO, supported by Mighty Miracle. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Nitro Glitz. The County music bar, Saltergate, Chesterfield.

Atlantic 54. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Sunjay. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

New Jersey. Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Demmi. Old Whittington MIners Social Club, Chesterfeld.

Double Cross. Temple Bar, Matlock.

Blondied. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Pint of Mild. Barley Mow, Bonsall.

FloodHounds. The Sitwell Tavern, Derby.

Acoustic Union supported by Luke Tunaley. Chequers, Breaston.

The High Points. The Dragon, Willington, Derby.

Pat Jordan and Finian’s Rainbow. Uppertown Social Centre, nr Ashover

Tina Majors. The Willow Tree at Pilsley

Groundhog Days. The Poet and Castle, Codnor.

Bad Penny. The Harlequin, Sheffield.

Sunday, December 2

Molly May’s open mic. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Jon Ryan. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.

Open Mic with host Rupert Stone. The Neptune, Chesterfield.

Wednesday, December 5Rogue, The Neptune, Chesterfield.