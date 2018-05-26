Hits galore as Bolan tribute returns to Flowerpot

Enjoy Too Rex’s latest appearance at The Flowerpot when they perform their Marc Bolan and T Rex tribute show there on Saturday, June 2.

Too Rex are an outstanding T-Rex tribute band featuring the incomparable Bobby T as Marc Bolan. He looks like him and sounds like him - and he’s got the same on stage persona and vibe.

This authentic tribute show covers the spectrum of Bolan’s career from the early hippie days of Tyrannosaurus Rex to the chart topping smash hits of T-Rex.

This nostalgic trip down memory lane includes songs such as I Love To Boogie, Cosmic Dancer, Get In On, Hot Love, Jeepster, Children of The Revolution, Ride A White Swan, Telegram Sam plus many more.

Grab your feather boas and spaceball shoes and get ready to relive the music of the legendary Marc Bolan and T-Rex. This is 70′s glam rock at it’s absolute best.

Doors open at 8pm. Admission is £10. Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions, as well as online at www.rawpromo.co.uk