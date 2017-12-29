Hits galore as Sensational 60s Experience returns for 2018

The Sensational 60s Experience will return for its latest appearance at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on Friday, November 30.

In a brand new production for 2018, five legendary names take to the stage and deliver to you a night never to forget. With the definite feel-good factor, this is a must see 60s show for 2018.

Starring Mike Pender (original voice of The Searchers), Chris Farlowe, Herman’s Hermits, The Swinging Blue Jeans, The Dakotas and The Fourmost, hits to be performed will include Needles and Pins, Out Of Time, I’m Into Something Good, Hippy Hippy Shake, Little Children, A Little Loving, plus many more. Step back in time to when pop music was arguably at its very best.

The show starts at 7.30pm. Go to www.trch.co.uk or call the box office on 0115 989 5555.