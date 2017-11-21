Hotly tipped Milk Teeth to play at Rock City

Milk Teeth will head to Rock City next week to play a gig in Nottingham on November 28.

Milk Teeth’s first Roadrunner Records UK EP Be Nice received a unanimously brilliant reaction with many tipping the quartet to be the next breaking band from the Brit alt-rock scene.

The EP got great support from the Radio 1 team including Daniel P Carter who made Owning Your Okayness and Prism his Rockest Records as well as plenty of specialist plays and daytime spins from Clara Amfo.

The band continue to build on this momentum as they support Good Charlotte on their tour around the country, including this gig at the Talbot Street-based venue.

