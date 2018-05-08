Indietracks full line-up revealed

The full line-up and day splits for this year’s Indietracks Festival have been revealed by the event organisers.

This year’s popular family-friendly festival takes place from July 27-29 at the Midland Railway, Butterley, near Ripley.

The full line up is:

Friday, July 27

The Lovely Eggs, Sacred Paws, Worst Place, Des Was A Bowie Fan DJs, Bum Notes karaoke with Ruby Waters

Saturday, July 28

British Sea Power, Dream Wife, Amber Arcades, Darren Hayman, Spinning Coin, Colour Me Wednesday, Night Flowers, The Smittens, Tinsel Heart, Linda Guilala, Happy Accidents, Melenas, Ghum, Ex-Vöid, Strange New Places, Eureka California, French Boutik, Marble Season, Navina, Tugboat Captain, Sugar Rush!, Mighty Kids, Whitelands, Rafa Skam, Panic Pocket, Asking For A Friend DJs, Passionate Necking DJs

Sunday, July 29

Honeyblood, Girl Ray, Even As We Speak, Gwenno, Anna Burch, Onsind, Haiku Salut, Tigercats, Boyracer, Wolf Girl, Life Model, Dream Nails, Let’s Whisper, Just Blankets, Mikey Collins, Happy Spendy, Sink Ya Teeth, The Baby Seals, Cat Apostrophe, Marlaena Moore, Tekla, All Ashore!, Rebecka Reinhard, The Sunset Beach Hut, Tim the Mute, Time Machine Disco DJs, Recordsville Social DJs

For more on this year’s forthcoming festival, you can go to http://www.indietracks.co.uk