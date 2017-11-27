Inspirational singing showcase at Royal Concert Hall for Notts kids

An Inspired Christmas is the name of a concert taking place at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on Monday, December 4.

Starting at 7pm, this will be a showcase of a capella performances from young singers from ten Nottinghamshire secondary schools, accompanied by the Fellowship of the National Youth Choirs of Great Britain

Tickets are £5 for adults, under 16s £3.

Call the box office on 0115 9895555.

Photo credit: Dom Henry Photography