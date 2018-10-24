Interview: Stone Foundation reveal all about latest album ahead of Nottingham visit

Stone Foundation will bring their UK tour to Nottingham’s Glee Club venue on Thursday, November 1.

The band are promoting latest album Everybody, Anyone and here Stone Foundation’s Neil Sheasby tells readers more in this interview.

Congratulations on the new record, which has just recently been released. Are you pleased with the reception so far?

Neil S - Thanks. Yes, it’s been really positive, we’ve had some nice reviews in the press but the main thing for us has been the connection it’s made with the public, they gave it (and us) a vote of confidence by going out and buying it resulting in another Top 30 placing in the U.K. album chart, beyond our expectations really.

We’re thankful that folk are into what we are doing musically.

How do you feel your sound and writing has progressed from your last album Street Rituals?

It’s a harder, funkier and probably more ambitious record, some of the songs on the album, I’m not sure we would have pulled them off say two or three years ago, I think we are developing still as musicians and writers, constantly pushing our boundaries which makes it interesting for both us and our audience.

You recorded again in Black Barn Studios, owned by Paul Weller. Do you get a good rate or is it a friend keen to help out – have you been tempted to record elsewhere?

It works well for us, it’s a creative atmosphere down there and we have a great understanding and working relationship with engineer Charles Rees, I think we’ll return for sure.

If you had a dream collaboration for future songs, who would it be and do you start off with a list of people that you have in mind for various songs and go after them or is it more organic?

No, it’s always about the song first. We wouldn’t consider a collaboration just to get a name artist on our record. For example, it was apparent early on to us that Don’t Walk Away should be presented as a duet hence why we approached Kathryn. Rewind to “Season of Change” from the street rituals record...we knew the lyric would carry more weight delivered by someone with the ability to get that message through, luckily for us Betty LaVette shared our vision for that song.

Dream collaboration for the future?

Steve Winwood or Mark Hollis.

You’ve worked with a few people on this album, how did you first get introduced to them, was it on the live scene or through friends and how did you come to record together and anything you can tell us about those sessions?

Hamish and Kathryn we didn’t know personally but approached them with ideas that we thought would suit the songs. Steve we knew prior to recording and to a lesser degree Mick Talbot too, we wanted a different feel for Carry The News so that’s why we approached Steve and Mick which got instant results, I think what you hear on the record is only the second take, recorded with the band playing live in the room.

Obviously Paul and Doctor Robert (of the Blow Monkeys) we have been friends with for a while.

Poli Palmer from the band Family is also on the album, he plays vibes on Rise above it. We just sent him the track and he added his part so unfortunately we never got to meet Poli but an absolute privilege to have him feature and contribute.

Did you get an impromptu Style Council reunion?

Not really. Steve and Mick recorded on a separate day with us while Paul added his backing vocals at a later date.

Do you prefer the writing, recording (and producing) process or the actual performing side of the band considering both Neils produced this album, whilst Paul Weller produced the last one?

Both. I really like the whole creative process from writing to recording. It’s great to hear fragments of ideas transcend into fully fleshed our songs. I guess the live thing has always been our natural habitat so it’s always an exciting time to be approaching a tour and getting out and about meeting folk and gauging the response to our music via the live circuit.

Anything you can remember about previous visits to Nottingham?

Meeting Shane Meadows and Vicky McClure (This Is England) at the aftershow party on The Specials tour at Nottingham Arena in 2011.

How are things going for the band internationally?

Very well. Japan, Germany and Spain particularly, we will tour those countries again early next year hopefully.

What can we expect from Stone Foundation in 2019?

We will continue to tour the Everybody, Anyone album into 2019, we’ll go to Europe, possibly Japan again, few more UK dates then it’ll be festival season so I doubt you’ll see a Stone Foundation album in 2019 but we will start the process of writing and recording again. The whole idea and concept of an SF20 album seems appealing to me, it’s also nice to put some distance between releases, it’s been pretty relentless for the last couple of years.