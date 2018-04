Yana will be performing in a Derby Jazz concert in The Cube at Deda, Derby, on Friday, May 4.

Yana is a trio made up of drummer Joshua Blackmore, vibraphone maestro Corey Mwamba and bass player Dave Kane, all of whom are respected musicians on the jazz and improvisation scenes in the UK.

The gig starts at 8pm. For more details, go to www.derby-jazz.co.uk