Kanneh-Mason trio to give concert in Derby

Three members of the multi-talented Kanneh-Mason family will be performing in a gala concert in Derby on Sunday, May 6, from 3pm.

The Kanneh-Mason Trio features 2016 BBC Young Musician of the Year Winner Sheku (cello), plus Isata (piano) and Braimah (violin), performing an exciting mix of trios and solos, including music by Beethoven, Ravel and much more.

The venue for the concert is St John The Evangelist Church, Bridge Street, Derby.

Tickets are £12.50 (student concessions £10, kids for a quid). They are available from Foulds of Derby, on 01332 344842 and on the door.