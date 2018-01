To Kill A King are back with a new album The Spiritual Dark Age and are heading to The Bodega Club in Nottingham on January 17.

The five-piece have been described as “the love child of INXS, The Maccabees and The National” and they’re now back with their first record since 2015 - a collection of semi-mythic, semi-autobiographical tunes. In the interim, frontman Ralph has been lending his writing skills to Rag N Bone Man and Zibra too.

