Kirk Hallam concert for Pye Hill choir

The Pye Hill & District Male Voice Choir will be building on a recent successful tour to the Isle of Wight by performing a concert at All Saints Church, Ladywood Road, Kirk Hallam, on Saturday, May 12, at 7pm.

The concert is in aid of the restoration of the church organ and all proceeds from the concert will help this appeal.

The PH&DMVC is regarded as the oldest continuing male voice choir in the country, its origins dating back to 1903. In recent years, the choir have toured Surrey, Norfolk, Durham, Devon, South Wales, and the Isle of Wight and are frequently involved in major events with other choirs. However, most of its concerts take place in local churches and community halls throughout Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire often raising money for charities and good causes.

Expect a full programme of traditional male voice choir songs, songs from the shows and the unexpected. The evening also includes talented soloists from the choir.

Please come along and enjoy an evening of entertainment and fun. Tickets available from John Halford on 0115 9303410, or other church members (adults £5 and children £3, to include refreshments). You can also pay on door.

The choir practices at the Dale Club, Jacksdale every Monday evening at 7.30pm, other than Bank Holiday weeks. Music, practice CDs, musical directors, accompanists and uniform are all provided for a modest membership payment.

If you require any further information on joining the choir, concert bookings and arrangements, please ring Malcolm Hill on 07706036946 or 01773 602743, or visit http://www.pyehillmvc.co.uk/