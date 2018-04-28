Kirk Hallam concert lined up for Pye Hill MVC

All Saints Church, Lady Wood Road, Kirk Hallam, is the venue for a concert on Saturday, May 12, by Pye Hill and District Male Voice Choir.

The concert starts at 7pm and will see the choir looking to build on the success of a recent tour to the Isle of Wight where it provided performances in Sandown and Shanklin.

The concert in Kirk Hallam is in aid of the restoration of the church organ and all proceeds from the concert will help this appeal.

The Pye Hill and District Male Voice Choir is regarded as the oldest continuing male voice choir in the country, its origins dating back to 1903. In recent years the choir has toured Surrey, Norfolk, Durham, Devon, South Wales, and the Isle of Wight and are frequently involved in major events with other choirs. However, most of its concerts take place in local churches and community halls throughout Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire often raising money for charities and good causes.Expect a full programme of traditional male voice choir songs, songs from the shows and the unexpected. The evening also includes talented soloists from the choir and you will go home pleased that you have decided not to sit in front of the TV for another Saturday evening.

Come along and enjoy a evening of entertainment and fun. Tickets are available from John Halford on 0115 9303410, or other church members. Adults tickets are £5 and children £3, to include refreshments. You can also pay on door.

The choir practices at the Dale Club, Jacksdale, every Monday evening at 7.30pm, other than Bank Holiday weeks. Music, practice CDs, musical directors, accompanists and uniform are all provided for a modest membership payment.

If you require any further information on joining the choir, concert bookings and arrangements, please ring Malcolm Hill on 07706036946 or 01773 602743, or visit the choir’s website on http://www.pyehillmvc.co.uk/