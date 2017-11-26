Lively show in store at city venue with Los Pacaminos

Los Pacaminos featuring Paul Young will perform at The Flowerpot in Derby on Friday, December 1.

This seven-piece Tex-Mex outfit are guaranteed to get the joint jumping. While the name may mean little (as yet) to music lovers, at least one member of this highly respected group will be very familiar. The Tex-Mex outfit is led by one of the UK’s finest and best loved vocalists - Paul Young.

Los Pacaminos got together in London in November 1992, as an antidote to the bleak English winter

Originally formed as an opportunity to play their shared passion of the Border, Tex-Mex and Americana music that the members of the band love, they started as a practice band playing when other musical commitments allowed- top musicians just playing for fun. Word got around as word does and soon the band started playing gigs.

Doors open at 8pm. Admission is £17.50. Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions as well as at www.rawpromo.co.uk