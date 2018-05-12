Marlpool concert and flower festival marks Royal Wedding weekend

An event called Saints Alive and Songs of New Beginnings is taking place from Thursday, May 17 to Saturday, May 19, at Marlpool United Reformed Church Community Hall.

Windsor Castle won’t be the only vision of floral splendour during the Royal Wedding weekend.

Marlpool United Reformed Church, on Chapel Street, is hosting a flower festival to coincide with its theatre company’s annual concert – and of course Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s big day.

Music lovers of all ages are sure to enjoy this lively and eclectic concert in a performance of two halves, starting nightly at 7.30pm.

The first contains songs on the theme of new beginnings with a superb selection of songs to suit all tastes, featuring favourites such as Tomorrow from the musical Annie, Let it Go from the Disney film Frozen and This is Me from the much-loved film The Greatest Showman.

The second half is a performance of Roger Jones’s musical Saints Alive, a drama telling the story of the birth of the church on the day of Pentecost, featuring ten songs.

The flower festival, which will be held in the church on the same days as the concerts, will feature displays reflecting the lyrics of songs in the concert.

Displays are being created by church groups and organisations who use the community hall such as the Noah’s Ark Mother and Toddler Group.

The festival is free to enter so why not come along to take a look and enjoy a drink and a cake inside the church between 10am and 4.30pm.

The theatre company is led by director and musical director Alison Bailey with choreography duties shared by Kathy Smith, Korina Steed and Amy Measures.

Tickets are £6 and are available from the box office on 01332 986082 and online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/murctc (with no booking fee).