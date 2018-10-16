Moving story comes to Nottingham with music by folk legends

During November a collective of brilliant and respected musicians and singers are taking to the road to tell the moving story of Britain’s forced child migrants.

They will be at Nottingham’s Albert Hall on Thursday, November 15.

The concert, is narrated by Barbara Dickson and features such award-winning folk artists as John McCusker, Michael McGoldrick, Boo Hewerdine, O’Hooley & Tidow and more. It is presented as a series of songs, narration, slides, audio and film clips, and was premiered at last year’s Celtic Connections festival in Glasgow, where it was described as “without doubt the most memorable concert of the festival.”

The songs in this concert were recently heard as part of a major BBC Radio 2 dramatisation of Michael Morpurgo’s book Alone on a Wide Wide Sea, which deals with the same subject.

The radio drama, including the music, starred Toby Jones and Jason Donovan and reached an estimated audience of six million listeners.

Forced child migration is a little known and dark part of the history of Britain. More than 100,000 children from Britain were sent overseas (to places including Australia and Canada) with the promise of finding a better life. Some did find the happy lives they longed for; many others found only hardship, abuse and loneliness.

The Ballads of Child Migration is a tribute to those children, some of whom were sent abroad as recently as 1970.

After each concert there will be a short Q&A session where members of the audience can ask questions of the performers and other experts about child migration.

This tour is supported by the Arts and Humanities Research Council, and is produced by 7digital – the digital music and radio services company that also produced the BBC Radio version of Alone on a Wide Wide Sea.

Tickets are available from www.ticketline.co.uk