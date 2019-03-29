New Derby venue for Sinfonia Viva’s April concert in the city

Derby-based professional orchestra Sinfonia Viva will be performing a concert at the city’s newest performance space on Wednesday, April 17.

The Grammy-nominated professional orchestra will play at the historic former Central Library building in The Wardwick.

Derby Central Library was originally built in 1879 in a Gothic revival style and is now under the stewardship of Derby Museums Trust.

The venue will be specially lit for the Sinfonia Viva concert Searching for Tchaikovsky to create an immersive and intimate concert, the second in the series of explorations into the world’s most famous composers by principal conductor Frank Zielhorst.

The evening features Finzi’s jaunty Clarinet Concerto, brought to life by the wonderful talent of soloist and Viva’s principal clarinet Chris Swann.

Mozart’s haunting and profound Adagio and Fugue is followed by Arensky’s most popular work, Variations on a theme of Tchaikovsky, an ode to the composer’s mastery of music.

Tchaikovsky’s highly celebrated and well-known Serenade for Strings then brings the evening to a close, hailed as a landmark piece in his career and music history.

Frank Zielhorst said: “We are delighted to be performing for the first time at Derby Central Library which is a wonderfully intimate and quirky setting – full of history and peppered with musical swagger.

“The first of our series of evenings exploring some of the world’s most famous conductors offered a new perspective on Mozart and Tchaikovsky was the natural focus for this second concert.

“The works of Russia’s leading 19th century composer are as popular today as they were amongst audiences in the top concert halls of Europe at the time - from Swan Lake to the 1812 Overture and our programme promises to be an immersive and powerful evening with a rich variety of styles and emotions.”

Searching for Tchaikovsky starts at 7.30pm with tickets priced at £16. Click here for more information and to book tickets.