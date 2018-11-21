New opera comes to Nottingham to show what happens when maths and music collide

When Shakespeare and science collide – that’s the essence of a new opera coming to Nottingham Lakeside Arts’ Djanogly Theatre on University Park on Tuesday, November 27.

Entanglement! An Entropic Tale is a new three-act opera by Infinite Opera.

It is described by its composer and producers as the Romeo and Juliet of particle physics. To guide you through the scientific concepts of this performance will be some of the University of Nottingham’s most celebrated physicists and mathematicians. They will introduce the performance and host a Q&A afterwards.

Gerardo Adesso, professor of mathematical physics, in the School of Mathematics at the University of Nottingham, said: “I am so excited that Entanglement! is coming to Nottingham. Having been interested in the concept of quantum entanglement and its applications for my whole research career, I have also long been in pursuit of unveiling deep connections between (quantum) physics and visual arts.

“When I was recently gifted a painting entitled Entanglement, which I had been an admirer of since my PhD, I thought a peak synthesis had been reached. Now I am prepared to be blown away by this full scale opera where entanglement, entropy, gravitational waves, and other signature traits of contemporary physics come to life in an intriguing and romantic tale.”

Entanglement is a story based on concepts from physics and fundamental particles. The main characters are either particles living in a quantum world or the laws that govern our universe. The story is similar to Greek mythology, telling the trials of mortals among the gods.

Composer, trumpeter and co-producer Daniel Blanco Albert has just graduated with MMus in Composition from Royal Birmingham Conservatoire with Distinction and BA Hons (First) Composition in both Royal Birmingham Conservatoire and Valencia Conservatoire. He has worked intensively with the Birmingham School of Acting and other external partners on more than 20 productions.

Daniel said: “The music is extremely melodic and expressive, even though it is also very modern. As an opera it is also immensely dramatic and exciting. Not only will you be wowed with sound and story, but there is a visual feast for the audience.”

Singer, librettist and physics graduate Roxanne Korda (also co-producer) studied Physics and Philosophy at King’s College London and has just completed an MMus in Vocal Performance at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire. She wrote this story to combine her love of physics, philosophy and theatre in a way that would help people to reflect on their own paths and reinforce the idea that these concepts are a fundamental part of the human psyche. Her influences came from texts such as The Complete Cosmocomics, Alice in Wonderland and Waiting for Godot.

Roxanne said: “I hope that this story will inspire the imagination of the audience to learn more about the universe and how we as humans perceive the world around us.”

The opera will be performed at 7.30pm on November 27. For more information and to book tickets call the box office on 0115 846 7777.

Photo credit: Claire Shovelton