Nottingham gig for Seattle rising stars Smokey Brights

Don’t miss a gig by Smokey Brights, who will headline Rough Trade in Nottingham on October 22.

The Seattle rock and rollers are touring the UK in support of their newest release, the Different Windows EP.

This EP is the second the band has released this year on powerhouse indie upstart, Freakout Records. The Come to Terms EP, released in January, garnered heavy praise and airplay on independent radio stations throughout the US.

The title track of Smokey Brights’ latest effort, Different Windows, premiered on iconic independent radio station KEXP, who dubbed the track “the existential dance hit of the summer,” and resulted in a personal invitation to play a live in-studio on world-renowned DJ John Richards’s program.

Both of the band’s 2018 EPs were recorded and produced by British producer Sam Bell (R.E.M, Snow Patrol, Bloc Party) in the iconic Seattle grunge-era studios Studio Litho and Hall of Justice.

Smokey Brights is fronted by husband and wife songwriting duo Kim West and Ryan Devlin, whose love of 70s rock and disco records, early MTV music videos, and thrift shop fashion inform their warm vintage sound.

Backed by the steadfast rhythm section of Nick Krivchenia (drums) and Luke Logan (bass,) the band puts on an infectiously positive and high energy show that’s been selling out rooms in their native Seattle for years.